New Mexico congressional election tests Democrats’ dominance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A special congressional election in New Mexico is testing political enthusiasm among Democrats in an increasingly progressive district last won by a Republican in 2006. The winner of Tuesday’s four-way election for the 1st Congressional District will fill a seat left vacant by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland as she joined the Biden Cabinet. Republican state Sen. Mark Moores’ campaign to flip the seat has highlighted concerns about crime in Albuquerque and has painted his Democratic opponent as a radical progressive. Democratic state Rep. Melanie Stansbury has aligned her campaign closely with initiatives from the Biden administration.