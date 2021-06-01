New Mexico offers largest single vaccination prize in US

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is betting big that cash can persuade people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, offering the largest single cash prize among the growing number of states staging lotteries to promote inoculations. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that vaccinated residents who register on New Mexico’s “Vax 2 the Max” portal can win prizes from a pool totaling $10 million that includes a $5 million grand prize. Ohio and California are also offering lotteries that have shown some success in boosting vaccination rates. California previously offered the largest single prize of $1.5 million. The prizes in New Mexico are coming from federal pandemic relief money.