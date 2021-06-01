Norfolk man arrested in abduction of 3-month-old in February

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police say a Norfolk man has been arrested and faces multiple charges in the February abduction of a 3-month-old. The Virginian-Pilot reports Chesapeake police spokesman L.C. Kosinski says 21-year-old Antonio Obrien Reid has been charged with felony child neglect, abduction, vehicle theft, larceny with intent to sell or distribute and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police say the charges were filed on May 17. An Amber Alert was issued on Feb. 3 for Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva, who was inside a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The baby was found unharmed but abandoned.