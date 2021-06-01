Officials say ballots safe after alarm at elections facility

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say an alarm linked to a motion sensor inside a warehouse in Atlanta where ballots from last year’s election are stored went off over the weekend but the ballots remained secure. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said his office is investigating what triggered the motion sensor on the second floor of the elections warehouse. Answering questions from reporters during a news conference Tuesday, Labat said he “absolutely would” call it a false alarm. The sheriff said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.