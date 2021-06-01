One arrested on possession charges in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A man was arrested for possessing drugs in McDowell County on Tuesday.

During a routine traffic stop in the Gary area, McDowell County deputies discovered heroin, cocaine and cash in a car.

Tyyoun Powell, 20, was arrested on the scene. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle to sell illicit drugs.

Powell was arraigned and a $55,000 bond was set. He is currently awaiting transportation to Southwestern Regional Jail.