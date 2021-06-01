Police: Would-be carjacker killed by officer had BB gun

BERWICK, La. (AP) — Authorities say police in a Louisiana town fatally shot a would-be carjacker carrying what appeared to be a handgun. Louisiana State Police said the dead man’s weapon turned out to be a BB pistol. The shooting happened early Tuesday in Berwick. Officers from the town’s police department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office were answering a call about a suspicious person. State police say the investigation so far indicates the man ran from the local officers and attempted to steal a woman’s car. He was identified as 37-year-old Robert Pearce of New Iberia. State police are investigating the shooting at the request of Berwick police.