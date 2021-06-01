Rain chances stay low into Wednesday, but a frontal system approaches late week

With high pressure centered to our east, but in overall control of our weather pattern, we'll see mainly dry conditions into tonight. Besides a stray showers/passing clouds, we should stay fair & mild with lows overnight in the 50s.

Wednesday will bring similar conditions to today; a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 70s, and the slim chance for an isolated pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon. Cloud cover will then continue to build in tomorrow night ahead of an incoming area of low pressure. We'll see a few showers develop into Thursday morning, but the best chance of rain will be Thursday afternoon/evening.

As of right now, the better chance of severe weather should stay to our east then, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely on an off during most of the day. At the least, we could see some heavy downpours. Overall we do need the rain!

A few more showers/storms could linger into Friday, but as of now, it looks like we should warm back up a bit more and dry out in time for the weekend! Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!