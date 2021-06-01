Ronceverte’s Edgarton Cafe to become coffee shop

RONCEVERTE W. VA. (WVVA) - Edgarton's, Ronceverte's only restaurant, closed last month due to the owners retiring. However, it will soon be reopened as a coffee shop and cafe.

The eatery will feature old Edgarton's staples, in addition to new menu items.

The new owners said a coffee shop has been in demand in the city for a long time and they hope the cafe will attract new people, and contribute to Ronceverte's growth.

"Everyone wants to see Ronceverte come back and it's happening little by little and we hope that this coffee shop can just add to that energy that we kind of have floating around this town right now," said Jorge Rodriguez-Stanley, one of the co-owners.

"I think it's a good time to come to Ronceverte, it's a good time to invest in Ronceverte and it's a good time to be in Ronceverte," said Chris Rodriguez-Stanley.

They said the community has been very supportive of the idea so far and they anticipate it will be open in the fall.



