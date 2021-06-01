Route 460 closed after crash in Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va (WVVA) - Route 460 is shut down after a crash in Richlands.

According to the Richlands Police Department, it happened around 4:19 PM Tuesday between Richlands High School and Jones Chapel Road.

Officials say three cars were involved, but details are limited at this time. There is no word on injuries.

Witnesses report seeing a car traveling the wrong direction near the Cedar Bluff exit. There are also reports of a fire at the scene.

WVVA is working to get more information and will provide updates as they become available.