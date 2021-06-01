Despite vacancies, Southern W.Va. unemployment rate on the decline

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The return to work could not come fast enough for many businesses across Southern West Virginia. Everywhere you look, there seems to be help wanted signs. But where are these workers and what is holding up their return?

Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, believes the extended unemployment benefits are to blame in part. In May, he announced plans to cut off the extended unemployment benefits by June 19, 2021.



While the unemployment rate has steadily decreased since the state's re-opening, for some, the workers are not coming back fast enough.



"The stimulus checks and all that, let's be real, people on lower paying jobs are getting more to stay at home," said Rod Stover in Beckley.



The City of Beckley recently announced it would not be re-opening New River Park pool due to a lack of lifeguards. It is a problem not unique to the City of Beckley. Raleigh County, Nitro, and cities across America are reporting similar problems.



"We started hiring in February. We offered a free life guarding class. And we are still short with lifeguards," said Molly Williams, Raleigh County Parks and Rec. Exec. Dir.



Raleigh County's unemployment rate, while not yet at pre-pandemic levels, is declining and so is nearly every other county in West Virginia with the exception of Pocahontas County.



To hasten the return of workers, Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver hopes Gov. Justice will follow through on his promise to end the additional benefits in June.



"These kids over 18 are on unemployment and getting 300 extra. Why would they want to come back and work?"