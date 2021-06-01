Sparkling beaches: Cyprus has cleanest waters in EU

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus got a shot in the arm amid the pandemic after Europe’s environmental watchdog ranked the country first among all European Union countries for having the cleanest swimming waters. According to the European Environment Agency’s rankings for 2020, which were released Tuesday, Cyprus received a perfect score of 100% for excellent water quality at 112 swimming spots tested around the island. That’s a timely boost for the east Mediterranean island nation, which is trying to woo holidaymakers back after a dismal 2020 summer season that saw tourist arrivals plunge more than 84% from the previous, record-setting year.