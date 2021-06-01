Taz Sherman to return to WVU for fifth year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountaineers will welcome back guard Taz Sherman for his fifth season of eligibility, head coach Bob Huggins announced on Tuesday.

Sherman provided a spark off the bench this past winter, averaging 13.4 points per game and shooting 41.3 percent from the field. The Missouri City, Texas native also earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention nod.

“We are thrilled to have Taz back for another season of Mountaineer basketball,” Huggins said in a statement. “He went from scoring five points a game in his first season with us to scoring more than 13 points per game last season. Taz explored his options in a professional manner, while finishing his bachelor’s degree in May. Taz is a leader on and off the court, and he will provide us with veteran leadership this season.”