Tropical storm strengthens off Mexico, but no threat to land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Blanca has gained some strength in the eastern Pacific while staying far off Mexico’s southern coast and posing no threat to land. Blanca had winds of about 60 mph (95 kph) late Monday and the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it is expected to reach its peak intensity by Tuesday before beginning to weaken while move farther into the Pacific. Blanca is the second named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season. The first named storm in the eastern Pacific, Andres, formed May 9 off the southwestern coast of Mexico, though it quickly dissipated.