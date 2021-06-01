Trudeau: Residential schools part of Canada’s colonial past

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Minister Justin Trudeau says residential schools were part of a larger colonial policy designed to erase language and culture, and to assimilate Indigenous communities so that they no longer existed as distinct peoples. Trudeau says the discovery of 215 children found buried at a former Indigenous residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia is part of a larger tragedy. The institutions held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in British Columbia said the remains of 215 children were confirmed last week with the help of ground-penetrating radar.