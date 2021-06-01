Two ATV accidents in Fayette County leave three injured

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Two ATV accidents on Monday night have left multiple people injured in Fayette County.

Both accidents happened in the Meadow River Bridge area.

Three people were flown to Charleston for their injuries. Officials say that all three people injured were in the same age group.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to these accidents is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304)574-3590.

Stay with WVVA for updates on this developing investigation.