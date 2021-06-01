US, Japan reaffirm alliance amid China territorial claims

TOKYO (AP) — The new head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has held talks with top Japanese officials and reaffirmed their alliance amid China’s increasingly assertive claims to contested areas in the region. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says Adm. John Aquilino, who assumed the post in April, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi shared their concern about Chinese attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas. Japan is looking to bolster its military capabilities amid a deepening territorial row with China in regional seas.