76ers’ Embiid sits out Game 5 with meniscus tear in knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss Game 5 of the playoff series against the Washington Wizards. Embiid isn’t scheduled to have surgery and the Sixers will treat his injury with physical therapy. Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and is considered day to day. The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series. Wednesday night’s Game 5 is in Philadelphia in front of an expected first full house of the season.