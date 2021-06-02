Alorica and Intuit ramp up hiring phase with building completion

BLUEFIELD, W.v. (WVVA) --Mercer County is attracting future economic growth through new hires and expansion.

Economic growth, now just a call away in Bluefield, West Virginia.

A new location means new jobs for Intuit and Alorica.

The Silicon-Valley tech giant set up shop in Bluefield in 2019, but the new 2021 site will add 130 employees to its roster.

"Is really, really busy, which is a good thing," said John Miller, executive site director for Alorica. "Right now, we have roughly on average, two to three new hire classes a month, which equates to roughly about fifty people that we're looking to bring on everything month."

The call center looks to employ those with technical skills and minor customer service experience.

Intuit and Alorica offer a variety of features for it's employees such as a game room and a health center.

"We spend a good portion of our time here working eight hour shifts," said Miller. "We want to make sure it's an inviting place, a place where employees are happy to come to and comfortable to be working in."

Indirectly effected by this expansion, local businesses look to serve the new clientele.

"We call it the Intuit and Alorica effect," said Jim Spencer, the executive director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority. "When you think about the goods and services employees may need, the housing market is up in Bluefield and other things, it's been a huge shot in the arm."

Bluefield, now setting the stage for not only those looking to settle down, but jump-starting their careers.

"Our biggest export for many years has not been coal gas or timber, it's been our youth," said Spencer. "So this gives them an opportunity to stay home, have a good job, and build a career here in Bluefield."