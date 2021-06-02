Appalachian League baseball returns to Two Virginias on Thursday

(WVVA) - After missing out on the 2020 season, the new-look Appalachian League is set for Opening Day on Thursday.

"It's busy -- it's crazy busy," Princeton Whistlepigs general manager Danny Shingleton said. "But, we're excited -- I mean we've got a lot of good kids here, our fans are excited. My phone is ringing off the hook with people wanting tickets."

"It's over the top right now -- not only for me and the staff, but the community as a whole and the baseball world in this area," Bluefield Ridge Runners general manager Rocky Malamisura added.

The Ridge Runners and Whistlepigs squeezed in a day of practice on Wednesday -- getting a chance to interact with their new coaches and teammates. There will be no professionals on the Appalachian League diamond this year. Instead, the league will feature a few hundred of the top underclassmen in the country.

It's exciting to work with some young guys, because they're impressionable in their career -- they're hungry," Ridge Runners head coach Joe Oliver said. "They're like sponges right now -- they want to learn."

Whistlepigs head coach Patrick Anderson knows, however, there might be a few bumps in the road. Players arriving partway through the season and building team chemistry will be just a few of the challenges ballclubs will face.

But, whatever comes their way this season -- it's thrilling to know baseball is back.

"We're mashing some things together and getting to know these kids," Anderson said. "It's the first time I've seen these kids. It's been a lot of cool things so far and we're looking forward to getting on that field."

The Whistlepigs are slated to host the Burlington Sock Puppets on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Ridge Runners will travel to Kingsport to take on the Axmen, also at 7 p.m.