Arizona Democratic secretary of state joins governor race

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022 while denouncing the Republican-controlled state Senate’s ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election. Hobbs says in a statement Wednesday that she is running for governor “to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans.” The Arizona Senate’s audit of election results in the county that includes Phoenix was launched as supporters of former President Donald Trump suggested without evidence that the election was stolen after President Joe Biden took the state. Hobbs says Arizona’s state government is being run by conspiracy theorists focused on political posturing instead of “getting things done.”