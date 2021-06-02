Beckley Art Center exhibit brings attention to social causes

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - A new exhibition at Beckley Art Center is shining a light on social causes.

The pieces feature work tackling different social movements including poverty, black lives matter, homelessness, and the Coronavirus; just to name a few.

Saja Montague, the Administrative Coordinator for Beckley Arts Center, said art is an education tool, and that's what they hope to accomplish with this exhibition.

"That's one of the biggest parts of this exhibition is we just want to teach people you know something new, or make them think a little more about something they again might not have thought of before or experienced," said Montague.

All the work featured in the exhibition was created by local artists, and will be on display until the end of June.