Bill Gates company to build reactor at Wyoming coal plant

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Business and government officials say a next-generation small nuclear plant will be built at a soon-to-be retired coal-fired power plant in Wyoming in the next several years. Bellevue, Washington-based TerraPower is led by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and working with electric utility Rocky Mountain Power on the project announced Wednesday. Gates says the TerraPower plant featuring a sodium reactor and molten salt energy storage system will perform better, be safer and cost less than traditional nuclear power. The reactor will be located at one of four coal-fired power plants in Wyoming, with the location to be announced later this year.