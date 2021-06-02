Bluefield, Wyoming East win, will meet in winner’s bracket of baseball sectionals

(WVVA) - The only thing better than having section softball playoff action in full swing in West Virginia -- section baseball playoffs being played the same week.

Ten section semifinal games with area significance were played on Tuesday night.

In Class AA Region III Section 1, the Beavers scored seven runs in the first inning to power past PikeView, 19-3.

The section's other semifinal saw Wyoming East steal a win on the road against county rival, Westside, 7-2. Jacob Howard led the way for the Warriors with four RBIs on three hits.

The two teams will meet on Wednesday in a winner's bracket game at Bowen Field. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES

Greenbrier East 10, Princeton 0 (AAA R3S2)

Oak Hill 11, Woodrow Wilson 1 (AAA R3S2)

Independence 14, Liberty (R) (AA R3S2)

Shady Spring 16, Nicholas Co. 6 (AA R3S2)

Summers Co. 15, Greater Beckley Christian 9 (A R3S1)