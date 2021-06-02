California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials from California, New York and other states want the Environmental Protection Agency to allow California to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards. That would reverse a key Trump administration policy and could help usher in stricter emissions standards nationwide for new passenger vehicles. Allowing California to set more stringent pollution standards for cars and SUVs would give the state greater leverage in discussions with automakers as states and federal officials seek a climate-friendly agreement on emissions standards. Thirteen states have signed on to California’s vehicle standards. Those standards were granted under a waiver that the Trump administration revoked in 2019.