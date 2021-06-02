Can virtual reality help seniors? Study hopes to find out

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A California university and a Florida senior community are teaming up to see whether virtual reality can help the emotional well-being of older people. Stanford University will work with volunteers at John Knox Village in suburban Fort Lauderdale. The participants will take virtual trips to the space station or spots around the world such as Paris or Venice. They will take virtual hikes or even go skydiving. The idea is that the virtual experiences will alleviate the seniors’ feelings of isolation, given that they might not be able to travel as much as they would like.