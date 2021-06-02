Challengers unseat third Exxon board member in climate fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil shareholders have unseated third board member in their bid to force the oil giant to deal more aggressively with climate change. Texas-based Exxon says three candidates nominated by a dissident group of shareholders had been elected to its board of directors. Preliminary tallies last week had two of the challengers winning seats. Nine of the 12-member board supported by Exxon were re-elected. The ouster is another blow as fossil fuel companies face growing pressure to re-focus their businesses. The hedge fund Engine No. 1 had asserted Exxon’s board was ill-equipped to handle the changing energy sector. The alternative slate of directors had the support of some of the largest money managers in the world.