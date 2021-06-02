Clouds continue to build into the region today, with much needed rain soon to follow

A muggy and mild start to your morning, with temperatures already in the upper 50s and low 60s to kickoff the day.

Today will once again feature more clouds than sun, as high pressure continues to move off shore and a low pressure system approaches from the west.

Stray showers will remain a possibility this afternoon, but most of the two Virginias will stay mainly dry. Even with the clouds, southerly flow will allow us to warm up nicely into the afternoon, with highs getting back into the 70s and 80s.

Low pressure will arrive tonight, allowing for rain chances to gradually increase. Expect mostly cloudy skies, a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s tonight.





Anticipate most of the widespread rain to arrive by the morning hours on Thursday. Showers will be on and off throughout the day, with possibly a few thunderstorms developing.

Severe weather does not look likely for Thursday, but if we can get enough heat and instability, do not be shocked if we see a strong to severe storm develop. Main concern would be damaging winds with any stronger or severe storm.

High temperatures will hover in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be heavily dependent on showers and cloud cover.

A few more isolated showers will be possible into Thursday night, with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

We can expect a few more showers and thunderstorms into Friday, with highs back into the 70s and 80s.

Will the upcoming rain chances help alleviate some of the abnormally dry conditions across the two Virginias. Tune into WVVA Today from 5-7am for that answer and for your full 10-day forecast.