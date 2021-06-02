Cole Chevy Mountain Festival to offer free vaccines

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA)- The Cole Chevy Mountain festival is back for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department Roger Topping. The rides, food, and fun may not be the only thing you walk out the door with.

"Well we will be doing the vaccines here on June the 9th, 10th, and 11th." A vaccine clinic put on by the Mercer and Bland County Health departments, alongside the enforcement of C.D.C guidelines, gives hope of a safe environment to carnival-goers.

CEO and President of the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginians Jeff Disibbio. Told us more about incentives for getting vaccinated.

"We want to get back to the new normal. This is our way of being able to do that. What we're doing is we're also partnering with the James H. Drew exposition. With that partnership we're going to offer 2 free ride tickets to anyone who gets vaccinated during that time frame."

Topping went into greater detail of the benefits of having a high population of individuals vaccinated.

"We have vaccines to give, what we need is arms to put them in. If more and more people come out, get your vaccination. We can get herd immunity as quickly as possible. If we can get 80% of our community vaccinated from kids on up to the elderly, than we are going to do a real good job of defeating this virus."

for more information and a list of events and performances. You can visit Mercer counties website.