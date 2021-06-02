Concord University announces Fall semester plans

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Concord University has announced their plans for the upcoming Fall 2021 semester.

"We plan to be on campus, in our classrooms, while also providing several online programs that are new and exciting," says President Kendra Boggess. "Like last year, Concord will remain agile, ready to change if it becomes necessary, and excited about the opportunity we now have to return to a far more ‘normal’ year."

Students can expect face-to-face learning and residence halls will be at full capacity.

Campus buildings, including dining halls, the fitness center and the library, will return to normal hours and higher capacaties.

Spectators will also be permitted at all athletic events.

Classes will begin at Concord on Monday, August 16.

