Fridays in the Park returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - Fridays in the park is returning to downtown Beckley.

The event will feature live music from local artists and food vendors in Word Park.

The event has been taking place for the last thirty years, with the exception of 2020 when the pandemic cancelled events.

Jill Moorefield, the Director of Beckley events, said they are excited to bring music back to town and show support to local artists.

"Musicians, you know had a really rough year, they didn't get to come out and perform, everything was virtual," said Moorefield. "We're really excited to be able to showcase some different musicians here."

The events will take place every Friday beginning June 4 from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM in Word Park.