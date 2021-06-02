‘Girl from Ipanema:’ Re-imagining a classic for today’s Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian pop star Anitta has a new twist on an old song that, more than a half-century after its creation, still isn’t played out. In her music video, she steps out into 1960s Rio de Janeiro and traces twirls as a guitar strums the city’s hymn: “The Girl from Ipanema.” Then the bass drops, and the viewer is whisked ahead to the present day — and the decidedly B-side of town. The girl from Ipanema’s journey – from Rio to the United States and back to Rio again – shows what can change as culture crosses borders, and also what can endure.