Heritage Festival returns to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, W. VA. (WVVA) - For the first time since 2012, the Heritage Festival is returning to Fayetteville.

The three day event will be held July 2-4 at the Fayetteville Town Park.

It is going to feature live music, a carnival, fireworks, and a parade.

Zenda Vance, the town recorder who is helping coordinate the festival, said the community has missed the event the last eight years, and now they are happy to see it return. Especially, after so many events were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

"There's something they can do for the holiday weekend, where last year we had to cancel everything and so every body has just been really excited to think that it's coming back this year," said Vance.

Vance said they are expecting to see both residents and tourists come out and take part in this year's festival.