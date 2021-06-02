Identity of victim in fatal Bluefield shooting released

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police have released the identity of the victim killed in a Sunday night shooting in Bluefield.

Officials say Jaquan Allen, 23, of Princeton, was shot and killed at the scene.

The shooting occurred around 6 P.M. Sunday near a park on Memorial Avenue in Bluefield, W.Va.

Detectives say a suspect turned themselves in after the shooting, but are not releasing their name.

WVVA is working to get more information from authorities. This story will be updated when additional details are made available.