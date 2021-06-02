Kentucky AG sues CVS Health over state’s opioid problems

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general is suing CVS Health. Attorney General Daniel Cameron accuses CVS of flooding the state with prescription opioids that contributed to the state’s addiction woes. Cameron filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Franklin County Circuit Court. He says the health care company played a role in “fueling the crisis” by inundating the state with millions of doses of powerful prescription painkillers. Cameron says CVS ignored its own safeguard systems while “peddling” the highly addictive drugs in its stores. CVS Health did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The company operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains.