Leibovitz photo fronts memoir by business leader Indra Nooyi

NEW YORK (AP) — After decades of photographing rock stars, movie stars and heads of state, Annie Leibovitz has added a business leader to her portfolio, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. Leibovitz’s shot of a stylish but relatively casual Nooyi, wearing a dark sweater and pants, will appear on the cover of Nooyi’s memoir “My Life in Full,” scheduled to come out Sept. 28. Nooyi is expected to write about her childhood in India, her experiences as an immigrant at Yale University’s business school and how she became the rare woman and person of color to reach the highest levels of corporate power.