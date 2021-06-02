Mercer County schools announce summer learning programs

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Public Schools is offering summer learning programs at all of its schools... pre-k through 12th grade and at the technical education center.

The district said the programs will be focused on reading and math skills, as well as enrichment activities, such as science, theater and physical education. At the middle and high school levels, the district will also offer credit recovery for students that didn't pass courses during the school year.

To sign your child up, just contact the school your student attends.