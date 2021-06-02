Monroe County Sheriff’s office investigates multi-vehicle accident

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in investigating a multi-vehicle accident.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. on Tuesday on Route 219 near Charley Ballard Road.

Witnesses say the crash was caused by a gray or silver Nissan or Toyota sedan, coming from the Willow Bend Road area. The vehicle was said to be traveling south and began to pass vehicles while traffic was traveling northbound.

A driver involved in the accident was forced to hit the brakes so that the driver of the sedan could get back in the southbound lane, which lead to them being rear ended.

A van traveling northbound had to swerve into the southbound lane to avoid a head on crash with the sedan.

Officials say that several vehicles were involved in this accident, including a semi truck.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Chief Deputy James Hylton of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (681)272-0517.

