More than 100 LGBTQ candidates compete in Mexican election

MEXICO CITY (AP) — More than 100 members of Mexico’s LGBTQ community are participating as candidates in Sunday’s mid-term elections that will fill the 500 seats of the lower chamber of the Congress, as well as state and local posts across the country. Carla Humphrey, an official with the National Electoral Institute, says it is the largest number of LGBTQ candidates in Mexico’s history. The likelihood of success of the candidates for some of the more than 20,000 posts in play Sunday, remains unknown, but activists, analysts and members of the LGBTQ community say the sheer number of candidates is a victory.