Newer methods may boost gene therapy’s use for more diseases

Scientists are trying to treat a growing number of rare diseases with gene therapy. It offers a potential one-time fix that attacks the root cause of illness rather than just treating symptoms. Most of these therapies are still experimental, but a few have been approved and are in use now. Newer ways of supplying genes are giving companies more economic incentive to try this by letting them develop one tool for a variety of disorders. U.S. health officials are working with them to encourage this trend. Collectively, rare diseases aren’t so rare; roughly 30 million Americans have one.