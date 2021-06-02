Our principal is on the roof too!

North Tazewell, VA (WVVA) On Wednesday, the tradition of celebrating students' hard work from a roof continued. Tazewell Intermediate School Principal Karrie Kinder spent the day being principal from the roof after the passing scores of her students' S.O.L. tests earned her 586 minutes (roughly 9.7 hours). Ms. Kinder is proud of how hard the students worked throughout the school year. She said this is her way of showing her appreciation, and gives them a fun goal to work towards.