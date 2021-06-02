Police in Charleston plan to use fewer lethal weapons

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The police chief of West Virginia’s capital city has outlined how his department will improve de-escalation tactics and use fewer lethal weapons. Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt shared an action plan in a letter sent to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Tuesday. Goodwin requested such report from the department a few days after Denaul Dickerson, 33, was shot about five times by two officers on April 30. The department is revising its stun gun policy, increasing the number of officers wearing body cameras and will no longer allow officers to carry shotguns that have lethal rounds. Hunt says officers will continue attending trainings related to decision-making, implicit bias and de-escalation.