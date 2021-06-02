Public hearing to address new sewer system for Grandview

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) After efforts to install a new sewer system at Grandview failed a couple years ago, the proposal is re-surfacing.



Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver said the commission is taking the temperature of residents once again to see if there are enough residents in support of moving the project forward.



In the past, some expressed concerns over the new equipment and fees. But Tolliver said the commission continues to hear from residents complaining of sewage spilling into their yard. He said the commission has also been in talks with the National Park Service, which oversees Grandview park, for possible help with the project.



"What they have is rock-based. People gotta understand...where does the sewer go when it comes out of the water? Grandview is up here. The New River is down here. It goes down," said Tolliver.



While no hearing date has been set, leaders with the PSD expect one to be set before the July 4th holiday.