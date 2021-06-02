Puckett commits to Southwest Virginia Community College Tennis

BLUEFIELD, V.a (WVVA)- Graham High School's Laken Puckett said that playing college tennis has been on her mind since she was little.

On Wednesday, that dream became a reality.

The Graham senior signed her letter of intent to continue her tennis career at Southwest Virginia Community College. Puckett credited Graham Head Coach Courtney Schilling for her belief that she could play at the next level.

"If it wasn't for [Schilling] I would have thought that high school was pretty much all that I would have had," said Puckett. "She helped me get string and go to college, and it's going to be really great, I think"

Puckett plans to pursue a degree in phlebotomy.