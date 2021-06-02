Ravens receiver Watkins moves from one contender to another

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Since joining the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, Sammy Watkins has noticed some similarities between his new team and his previous one. He says the Ravens feel like the Kansas City Chiefs — a team that’s ready to win the Super Bowl. After three seasons with the Chiefs, Watkins signed with the Ravens. He’s joining a team that went 11-5 and 14-2 the past two seasons, but there’s one area in which the Ravens have been noticeably different from the Chiefs recently. While Kansas City ranked No. 1 in the NFL in passing last season, Baltimore was last. Watkins was acquired to help fix that.