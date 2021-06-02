Richlands hires Tarter to be head football coach

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - When then-head coach Thad Wells announced he would be resigning his position with the Blue Tornado just days before the team's final game of the season -- Jeff Tarter filled the void.

He coached Richlands in its 2021 spring season finale against Ridgeview -- a 38-34 defeat on the road.

After the contest, Tarter had retirement on his mind.

I had my sights set on a fishing rod and a boat -- trying to lose some weight climbing a tree stand and go hunting," he said Wednesday morning in an auditorium full of players and supporters.

But, there's a reason for everything," he continued. "The man upstairs spoke to me clearly and said you need to do this."

And with that, Richlands officially announced Tarter as the program's new head football coach.

The Blue Tornado will return a handful of starters from a group that finished the spring with a 3-4 record.