Sarver set to join Bluefield State softball

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton senior Kaylie Sarver will continue her academic and athletic career as a member of the Bluefield State softball team.

Surrounded by family and friends, Sarver signed off on her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's pretty exciting,"she said. I've always wanted to play softball in college in college. It's always been a dream of mine, so it's pretty amazing."

Sarver will study nursing at Bluefield State, where her mother is also a nursing instructor.