SB Wednesday: efforts to encourage West Virginians to get back to work

WVVA: John, what can you tell us about West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's efforts to encourage unemployed workers to get back in the workforce?

O'Neal: Governor Justice has announced that he was ending West Virginia's participation in President Biden's COVID unemployment benefits program, which gave up to $700 per week in unemployment benefits to West Virginians that filed claims related to job loss during the COVID pandemic. This amounted to about $18 per hour for a 40 hour week, which many business owners cannot match.

WVVA: When are the enhanced benefits going to expire?

O'Neal: The enhanced benefits in West Virginia will expire this month, on June 19. On a related manner, the Governor also announced that he is ending the unemployment job search exemption. During the pandemic, many governors allowed people to receive their unemployment benefits without having to actively seek a job. Those days are over now in West Virginia. Starting on June 6, unemployed persons receiving benefits will once again be required to actively seek out employment, and every week in order to continue to be eligible for benefits, and they are required to accept a job if offered.

WVVA: There has been some talk that the Governor wants to give bonuses to individuals that return to work. How will that work?

O'Neal: At one time Governor Justice did discuss a proposal to have the state and each business offer a $500 bonus to individuals that return to work. Many business owners and groups felt that it was an unfair burden on small business.

The Governor heard those concerns, and now seems to be considering a plan that would have the state give a $500 bonus to individuals that return to work. A number of individuals and groups have expressed concerns over the idea of paying a bonus to get people back to work. Many feel that simply removing the enhanced unemployment benefits, and requiring beneficiaries to actively seek work is sufficient.

They add that any business can give a bonus if they desire, but it should not be mandated, nor should the state get involved in this way. Most West Virginians believe that work is a noble pursuit. Perhaps as government imposed lockdowns, restrictions, and benefits expire, many unemployed folks will be able to find job opportunities and get back to pursuing their American Dream.

