State seeks 30 years for Chauvin; defense wants time served

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, but a defense attorney is asking that Derek Chauvin be sentenced to probation and time already served. Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 25 following his conviction on murder and manslaughter charges. Judge Peter Cahill had previously ruled there were aggravating factors in Floyd’s death, which would allow him to give Chauvin a sentence above state guidelines. Prosecutors say those factors were egregious and call for 30 years. Defense attorney Eric Nelson said probation would be suitable, given Chauvin’s age, lack of criminal record and other factors.