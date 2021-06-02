Uncertified results from Ronceverte municipal election announced

RONCEVERTE, W. VA. (WVVA) - The results from the municipal election in Ronceverte are in.

According to the Secretary of State's office, Deena Pack wins the mayoral race with 149 votes. Following Pack, was Eric Mercer with 37 votes, Barbara Morgan with 18 votes, and Mark Mengel with seven votes.

For the four year city council term, Leah Sills was elected to fill that seat with 137 votes over Richard Beasley's 63.

Two seats were available for the two year city council terms. Kathy King will take one of those spots with 144 votes. Tanya Hazelwood will serve in the other two year term having received 108 votes, to Aaron Ransom's 67 votes.

These are the uncertified results provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State's office. These results are expected to be certified on Monday, June 7.

