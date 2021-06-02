US seeks freedom for 2 American journalists in Myanmar

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — A U.S. State Department official is calling for the immediate release of two American journalists who were arrested by Myanmar’s military junta. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman called the arrests of Danial Fenster and Nathan Maung and other journalists an “unacceptable attack on the freedom of expression” in Myanmar. About about 90 journalists have reportedly been arrested since the army ousted an elected government and seized power in February, with more than half still in detention. Sherman made the comments in Thailand during her first overseas trip since taking office.